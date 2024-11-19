Minnesota nonprofits are looking for donations this Give to the Max day. Here’s how to help

“Even if all you can give is $5, please don’t skip that part of November, because all of those dollars are going to make a huge difference to not only the organization serving our neighbors, but our neighbors themselves,” said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN, which puts on the annual event. Higher costs at the grocery store or on utility bills have left many feeling a pinch, Blumberg acknowledged, but that’s likely to be felt even harder by organizations that feed the hungry or help provide shelter to unhoused people.