Lynx at New York Liberty

6 p.m. Tuesday at Barclays Arena, Brooklyn, N.Y.

TV, radio: BSN-Extra, 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Opening bell: The Lynx will need their defense playing at a high level against the Liberty, who have won four straight regular-season games and will be looking for revenge for the Lynx's 94-89 victory in the Commissioner's Cup final. Bridget Carleton (23 points) and Cecilia Zandalasini (15 points) combined for eight three-pointers on 11 attempts for the Lynx and Breanna Stewart scored 24 for New York in a game where stats didn't count. The Lynx beat the Liberty 84-67 at Target Center on May 25, with the Liberty turning in season-lows in points. New York in first in the league in wins (16), field-goal percentage (45.9), three-pointers made (10.6) and attempted (29.9) per game. They are second in the league in scoring (87.7) and third in rebounding (35.8).

Watch her: Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who has scored in double figures in every game, has averaged 22.7 points and 12 rebounds in her last three games.

Injuries: Lynx report no injuries. Liberty F Nyara Sabally (back) is out.

Forecast: Beating the Liberty at home — they are 9-1 at Barclays Center this season — will be difficult, considering New York will be looking to atone for their loss in the Cup final.