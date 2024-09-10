Lynx-Dream game preview: Radio-TV information, statistics, injury report
The Lynx continue to be WNBA’s hottest team since the Olympic break.
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Gateway Center Arena
TV, radio: BSN-Extra, 100.3-FM
Opening bell: The Lynx’s win at Washington on Sunday kept them in second place in the WNBA, one game ahead of Connecticut, with five games left in the regular season. The Lynx (26-9) are three games behind the first-place Liberty, but are the league’s hottest team, 9-1 since the Olympic break and 10-1 in their last 11. The Lynx are first in the league in assists (23.2) and three-point percentage (38.2). They are second in steals (8.8) and threes made (343), third in shooting percentage (44.7) and opponent points per game (76.3). The Dream (12-23) are 2-6 in their last eight games and are one game behind Chicago for the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot. Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is coming off her 17th double-double of the season against Washington (19 points, 12 rebounds). She, A’ja Wilson and Angel Reese are the only three players with 17 or more double-doubles. The Lynx are 3-0 vs. Atlanta this season. One big reason: Kayla McBride. Two of her three 30-point games this season have come against Atlanta.
Watch her: Atlanta guard Rhyne Howard is on fire. She has scored 30 or more points in three straight games, the first Dream player to do so since Angel McCoughtry in 2013. She had 36 points in Atlanta’s overtime loss to Indiana Sunday.
Injuries: Minnesota F Dorka Juhász (illness) is questionable and G Natisha Hiedeman (illness) is probable. Atlanta F Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (ankle) and G Aerial Powers (calf) are out.
Forecast: Final match of a three-game road trip, this contest is crucial for a team looking to stay among the top two seeds entering the playoffs, which would guarantee home-court advantage in the first two rounds. A win here would give the Lynx — who completed the season sweep of Washington on Sunday — the same result vs. Atlanta.
