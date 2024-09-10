Lynx-Dream game preview: Radio-TV information, statistics, injury report

Opening bell: The Lynx’s win at Washington on Sunday kept them in second place in the WNBA, one game ahead of Connecticut, with five games left in the regular season. The Lynx (26-9) are three games behind the first-place Liberty, but are the league’s hottest team, 9-1 since the Olympic break and 10-1 in their last 11. The Lynx are first in the league in assists (23.2) and three-point percentage (38.2). They are second in steals (8.8) and threes made (343), third in shooting percentage (44.7) and opponent points per game (76.3). The Dream (12-23) are 2-6 in their last eight games and are one game behind Chicago for the eighth and final WNBA playoff spot. Lynx forward Napheesa Collier is coming off her 17th double-double of the season against Washington (19 points, 12 rebounds). She, A’ja Wilson and Angel Reese are the only three players with 17 or more double-doubles. The Lynx are 3-0 vs. Atlanta this season. One big reason: Kayla McBride. Two of her three 30-point games this season have come against Atlanta.