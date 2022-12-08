GOPHERS WOMEN'S HOCKEY PREVIEW

6 p.m. Friday vs. St. Cloud State; 3 p.m. Saturday at St. Cloud State.

TV: BTN Plus Friday; BTN Plus, Fox 9+ Saturday

Gophers update: The Gophers (12-3-2, 11-1-2 WCHA) are unbeaten in seven games at Ridder Arena this season. Last weekend, the Gophers swept MSU Mankato — winning 4-1 at Ridder Arena and 6-0 in Mankato. ... Taylor Heise matched her career high with five points (two goals, three assists) in the victory in Mankato. Heise and Grace Zumwinkle lead the team with 25 points. ... Sophomore Skylar Vetter stopped 38 of the 39 shots she faced in the sweep of the Mavericks to earn WCHA goaltender of the week honors.

St. Cloud State update: The Huskies (11-8-0, 6-8-0) have a four-game winning streak, including a sweep of St. Thomas (3-2 and 6-3) last weekend. ... The Huskies have won nine of 11 games since a 2-1 loss to the Gophers on Oct. 22 at Ridder Arena left them with a 2-6 overall record and 0-6 WCHA mark. ... The Huskies defeated the Gophers 4-1 in a nonconference game on Nov. 7 in Andover. The victory was the first for the Huskies over the Gophers since 2010 and ended a 61-game winless streak against the Gophers. ... Senior Jenniina Nyland leads the Huskies with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists). ... Senior Klara Hymlarova has a team-high 12 goals and junior Emma Gentry has contributed 11 goals.