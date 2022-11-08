The Gophers women's hockey team's 61-game unbeaten streak against St. Cloud State came to an end Monday night in 4-1 loss in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Faceoff Classic at Andover Community Center.

The top-ranked Gophers (9-1-1) lost their first game of the season, falling to the Huskies for the first time since Feb. 13, 2010.

St. Cloud State (7-6) is now 4-101-3 against the Gophers. Entering the game, it had been 0-60-1 since that 2010 victory.

Sanni Ahola made 34 saves for the Huskies (7-6), who have won five in a row, outscoring their opponents 17-3 in that span.

U men return to No. 1

The Gophers men's hockey team is No. 1 in this week's DCU/USCHO.com poll. The Gophers replaced Michigan in the top spot, receiving 32 first-place votes. They had been No. 3. St. Cloud State is fourth and Minnesota State Mankato is sixth.

Boxer update

Kazakh boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly remained in critical condition at HCMC, the hospital said, two days after he was knocked out in the 12th round by David Morrell Jr. in a fight at the Armory.

NCAA postseason plans

Gustavus was selected as host of a four-team regional for the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men's soccer tournament after earning an at-large bid. St. Olaf heads to Naperville, Ill. On the women's side, St. Catherine will go to Waverly, Iowa.

Northwestern-St. Paul was selected as host of a four-team regional for the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III volleyball tournament. It will be joined by Gustavus.

Bemidji State, after winning the program's first-ever NSIC women's soccer tournament title, was selected as host of a four-team regional for the first two rounds of the NCAA Division II tournament. Minnesota State Mankato also will play in Bemidji.

Etc.