The Gophers and football coach P.J. Fleck on Wednesday agreed to a new seven-year contract that will run through the 2029 season. The new contract will increase his pay by $1 million per year to an average of $6 million, a source with knowledge of the contract told the Star Tribune. The agreement is pending Board of Regents approval.

Fleck, 42, most recently agreed to a new contract on Nov. 4, 2021, a deal that averaged $5 million and ran through the 2028 season. The new deal takes it one more year with the pay raise. Under Fleck's old contract, he would owe the university a buyout of $7 million if he left for another coaching job before Dec. 31, 2023. Further details of the new contract were not immediately available.

In his sixth season with the Gophers, Fleck has 43-27 overall record and a 26-26 Big Ten mark. In their past three full seasons, the Gophers have records of 11-2 in 2019, 9-4 in 2021 and 8-4 this year with the Pinstripe Bowl to be played on Dec. 29 in New York. Fleck's .614 winning percentage is third best among the 11 Minnesota coaches with at least 45 games, trailing Henry Williams (.786, 1900-21) and Bernie Bierman (.716, 1945-50).

"This is all about cultural sustainability,'' Fleck said in a statement. "We have talked about that from day one, and this new contract is a commitment to continuing to change our best academically, athletically, socially and spiritually. It is also a commitment to our elite staff and our tremendous fans. During the last six years, we have been able to do some amazing things at Minnesota, some of which have not been accomplished in more than 115 years. It is a tremendous honor to lead this football program, and our goal is to compete for championships every year.''

"I am excited that P.J., Heather [Fleck's wife] and their family will continue to call Minnesota home,'' athletic director Mark Coyle said in a statement. "What P.J. and his staff have done in a short amount of time is remarkable. He has recruited and developed some of the best student-athletes to ever play at Minnesota, and his team continues to excel academically, athletically and socially. This year alone, a Gopher was either a semifinalist or a finalist for six different major college football awards, ranging from the best center in the nation to the best running back in the nation to the most impactful community service leader in the nation. P.J. consistently builds a team that Minnesotans can take pride in and one that competes for championships.''