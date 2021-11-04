Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck signed a new seven-year, $35 million contract Monday which will take effect next season and runs through Dec. 31, 2028. A look at the key points:

Salary

Fleck will make $4.65 million in salary this season under the terms of his previous contract. That deal called for a $50,000 annual raise, so he was slated to make $4.9 million in the final year, 2026.

The new deal will pay Fleck an even $5 million each year between 2022 and 2028, with no built-in raises.

Buyout

Fleck's previous contract called for a $10 million buyout if he left during the first year (2020) and the buyout dropped to $4.5 million in Year 2 and $3 million in Year 3 and 4. Now, the price would be steeper to leave. Here are the buyout numbers:

2022 — $10 million

2023 — $7 million

2024 — $5 million

2025 — $4 million

2026 — $3 million

2027 — $2 million

2028 — $0

Coaches/staff

Fleck's new contract stipulates that he'll have $350,000 to add to his assistant coaches' and other staff salaries for next season. The deal he signed in 2019 was even more bountiful for his assistants, as he had $1.05 million to add to their salaries in 2020 and an additional $200,000 this year.