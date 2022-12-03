Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Gophers women's hockey team erased a 1-0 deficit with three second-period goals — two by Abigail Boreen — and went on to beat Minnesota State Mankato 4-1 on Friday night at Ridder Arena.

Boreen recorded her 100th career point as a Gopher on her first goal. Abbey Murphy and Audrey Wethington also scored for Minnesota, and Grace Zumwinkle had three assists. Zumwinkle leads the team with 26 points and 17 assists.

The Gophers improved to 101-4-3 all-time against the Mavericks.

Kennedy Bobyck had the lone goal for Minnesota State (7-8-0, (5-8-0 WCHA), which had won five in a row, its longest streak since 2006.

The Gophers (11-3-2, 10-1-2) outshot Minnesota State 41-25.

The Gophers will go for the season sweep when the series shifts to Mankato on Saturday afternoon.