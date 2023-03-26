Austin Parsons of the Gophers won the javelin on Saturday in the Clyde Hart Classic in Waco, Texas, with a throw of 230 feet, 1 inch — the second longest in program history.

It is the best javelin throw by a Big Ten athlete this season and ninth best in the country.

Parsons, a fifth-year senior, is a transfer from Notre Dame where he was a three-time NCAA qualifier in the javelin. He is a native of Reading, Mass.

Teammate Kion Benjamin, a senior from Trinidad and Tobago, won the 100-meter dash in 10.13 — his career best time and the best in the country so far.

In women's competition, Zariyah Black of Minnesota won the 100 hurdles (13.54 seconds) in the Hart Classic. She is a sophomore from Gibsonville, N.C.

U shuts out Creighton

George Klassen pitched six shutout innings as the Gophers beat Creighton 3-0 in Omaha in nonconference baseball.

Klassen allowed only three hits, struck out two and walked two. Richard Holetz didn't allow a hit in the final three innings.

Minnesota (5-19) scored two runs in the fifth on Jake Larson's groundout and Brady Jurgella's bases-loaded walk and one in the seventh on Brett Bateman's bunt single.

The Bluejays are 9-8.

WR commits to Gophers

Dallas Sims, a wide receiver from Winnipeg who is playing at Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International, announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program for the 2024 recruiting class.

Sims, 6-3 and 195 pounds, attended a Gophers camp last June, received a scholarship offer from Minnesota on Feb. 27, made an unofficial visit to the campus on Thursday. He has received offers from 18 other FBS programs, including Power Five schools Boston College, Indiana, Iowa State, Pittsburgh and Purdue.

As a junior last season, Sims caught 24 passes for 429 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. He is the seventh player and second wide receiver to commit to the Gophers for the 2024 recruiting class.

RANDY JOHNSON

Etc.