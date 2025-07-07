Things To Do

Celebrate French culture on Bastille Day, plus 8 other free events in Minnesota

Check out concerts at Lutsong Music Festival, a vegan night market and outdoor staging of a Jules Verne classic.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 7, 2025 at 2:30PM
Celebrate Bastille Day with all things French, including crepes, at Alliance Francaise in Minneapolis. (Mark Vancleave/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1. Bastille Day

The holiday marks the storming of the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789, which is commemorated as the birth of the French Revolution. The event features food and entertainment, including Yé-Yé music, and celebrates Alliance Francaise’s 50 years as a nonprofit. (5-9 p.m. Mon. Alliance Francaise, 227 Colfax Av. N., Mpls. afmsp.org)

2. Lutsong Music Festival

Before the ticketed weekend shows begin, join the community kickoff that features free performances by the Scarlet Goodbye and Dusty Heart. (6 p.m. Thu. North Shore Winery, 202 Ski Hill Road, Lutsen. lutsongmusicfestival.com)

3. Vegan Night Market

Eat, drink and live a vegan lifestyle. Grab a bite of a variety of vegan foods and check out aura photography and tarot card readings. Small business will have wares for show and sale. (5-8 p.m. Thu. Reverie Cafe, 1517 E. 35th St., Mpls. facebook.com)

4. Music on the Plaza

Kick off the weekend with music under the evening sky as student-musician Sam Soderholm opens for indie rock group Chutes. (5:30 p.m. Fri. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina. 50thandfrance.com)

5. Locally Grown Theatre

Enjoy an outdoor production of Mark Brown’s adaptation of the Jules Verne classic “Around the World in 80 Days,” where an English explorer and his servant circumnavigate the globe against time. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Shepard Farm, Dodge Nature Center, 8946 70th St. S., Cottage Grove. locallygrowntheatre.org)

6. Art in the Park

View artwork, home decor and handcrafted items here. Taste of Monticello happens alongside the art fair with bites from local restaurants. (8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Ellison Park, 811 E. River St., Monticello. monticellocci.com)

7. Pimento on the Lake

Each Saturday, feel the vibes as Geoffrey Fischbein hosts local musicians near Bde Maka Ska. (2 p.m. Sat. Pimento on the Lake, 3000 Bde Maka Ska Pkwy., Mpls. pimento.com)

8. Running Aces

Live harness racing takes place through Sept. 20, along with featured race nights and entertainment. (7 p.m. Tue., 6 p.m. Thu. & Sun. 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus. runningaces.com)

9. Open mic comedy

Gambit Brewing Co. is looking for the funniest person in St. Paul. Each week, contestants will give their best bits for a chance to make it into the finale. (7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 26. Gambit Brewing, 141 4th St. E., St. Paul. gambitbrewingco.com)

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.

about the writer

about the writer

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

See Moreicon

More from Things To Do

See More

Things To Do

Celebrate French culture on Bastille Day, plus 8 other free events in Minnesota

card image

Check out concerts at Lutsong Music Festival, a vegan night market and outdoor staging of a Jules Verne classic.

Books

'Legacy of Ashes' writer Tim Weiner uncovers 'The Mission' at the CIA

Kevin Canfield
FILE - In this March 3, 2005 file photo, a workman slides a dustmop over the floor at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Va. President Barack Obama has ordered intelligence officials to conduct a broad review of election-season cyberattacks, including the email hacks that rattled the presidential campaign and raised fresh concerns about Russia's meddling in U.S. elections, the White House said Friday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Music

Review: Our critic writes a letter to pop-soul star Teddy Swims

Staff headshot
Jon Bream
card image