Celebrate French culture on Bastille Day, plus 8 other free events in Minnesota

1. Bastille Day
The holiday marks the storming of the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789, which is commemorated as the birth of the French Revolution. The event features food and entertainment, including Yé-Yé music, and celebrates Alliance Francaise’s 50 years as a nonprofit. (5-9 p.m. Mon. Alliance Francaise, 227 Colfax Av. N., Mpls. afmsp.org)
2. Lutsong Music Festival
Before the ticketed weekend shows begin, join the community kickoff that features free performances by the Scarlet Goodbye and Dusty Heart. (6 p.m. Thu. North Shore Winery, 202 Ski Hill Road, Lutsen. lutsongmusicfestival.com)
3. Vegan Night Market
Eat, drink and live a vegan lifestyle. Grab a bite of a variety of vegan foods and check out aura photography and tarot card readings. Small business will have wares for show and sale. (5-8 p.m. Thu. Reverie Cafe, 1517 E. 35th St., Mpls. facebook.com)
4. Music on the Plaza
Kick off the weekend with music under the evening sky as student-musician Sam Soderholm opens for indie rock group Chutes. (5:30 p.m. Fri. Nolan Mains Plaza, 3945 Market St., Edina. 50thandfrance.com)
5. Locally Grown Theatre
Enjoy an outdoor production of Mark Brown’s adaptation of the Jules Verne classic “Around the World in 80 Days,” where an English explorer and his servant circumnavigate the globe against time. (7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Shepard Farm, Dodge Nature Center, 8946 70th St. S., Cottage Grove. locallygrowntheatre.org)
6. Art in the Park
View artwork, home decor and handcrafted items here. Taste of Monticello happens alongside the art fair with bites from local restaurants. (8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. Ellison Park, 811 E. River St., Monticello. monticellocci.com)
7. Pimento on the Lake
Each Saturday, feel the vibes as Geoffrey Fischbein hosts local musicians near Bde Maka Ska. (2 p.m. Sat. Pimento on the Lake, 3000 Bde Maka Ska Pkwy., Mpls. pimento.com)
8. Running Aces
Live harness racing takes place through Sept. 20, along with featured race nights and entertainment. (7 p.m. Tue., 6 p.m. Thu. & Sun. 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus. runningaces.com)