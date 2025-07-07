Centennial’s Elena Hoecke didn’t waste any time after college volleyball coaches were first allowed to be in contact on June 15 after her sophomore year.
Hoecke, the No. 1 prospect in Minnesota’s 2026 class, committed to Gophers coach Keegan Cook only a few days after her recruitment started a year ago.
Cook, who last week coached the 19-and-under United States national team in the World Championships, was an assistant on Hoecke’s U.S. team last year.
“The [Gophers] coaching staff is great because they know a lot about volleyball but are great people,” Hoecke said. “I did talk to five other schools and heard them out, but in the end, Minnesota felt like home.”
Early college decisions for top recruits like Hoecke and Lakeville North’s Rayna Christianson, a Creighton recruit, allowed them to focus on the end of their high school club careers instead of recruiting this summer.
“It’s been just a super fun season competing with these girls one last time,” Hoecke said. “It’s a really competitive group, and we all wanted to win. So just being a part of that has been cool. I’m really thankful.”
Two of the state’s top senior volleyball players ended club play last week by reaching the finals in respective divisions at the USA Volleyball junior national championships in Dallas. Christianson’s Northern Lights 17-and-under team finished first.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Christianson said. “I’m super close with all the girls and talk to them outside of volleyball.”