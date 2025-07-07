Sports

Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Twins, Lynx and a traffic nightmare

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins Daily Delivery podcast host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included an entertaining three-game series at Target Field.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 7, 2025 at 1:19PM
Minnesota Twins outfielder Harrison Bader celebrated his two-run homer in the 8th inning Sunday. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included an entertaining three-game series at Target Field. The Twins won two of three from the Rays and Byron Buxton is an All-Star, though the news beyond that isn’t too rosy for Minnesota.

Plus the Lynx are 17-2 and could be on the verge of adding another very good player to their roster.

And print deadlines aren’t what they used to be, but the Wild are cooperating by not doing much of anything in free agency.

