Podcast: Patrick Reusse on the Twins, Lynx and a traffic nightmare

Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included an entertaining three-game series at Target Field. The Twins won two of three from the Rays and Byron Buxton is an All-Star, though the news beyond that isn’t too rosy for Minnesota.
Plus the Lynx are 17-2 and could be on the verge of adding another very good player to their roster.
And print deadlines aren’t what they used to be, but the Wild are cooperating by not doing much of anything in free agency.
