It’s history vs. development for vacant lot on prime downtown Excelsior corner

An empty lot on one of the most high-profile corners of a historic suburban downtown is once again a focal point in a ongoing tug-of-war between redevelopment and preservation.
Excelsior city officials must soon decide whether to greenlight construction of a mixed-use building that could further elevate the western suburb’s status as an upscale Twin Cities destination. But some critics fear the project will permanently alter the main street’s retro small-town vibe.
The lot has been vacant for 15 years since the demolition of a former Pizza Hut. Earlier development proposals for the site have failed to materialize. A controversial four-story boutique hotel the city approved in 2013 was “ultimately too expensive to build” and never completed, said City Manager Kristi Luger. Last year, city officials rejected another plan for a four-story hotel because of its height.
That 2024 proposition was from Wayzata-based Mithun Companies, which is also helming the current idea. Mithun is currently constructing Wayzata Gateway, a multi-use development with apartments, townhouses and businesses at a busy intersection in the expensive suburb. In Excelsior, the proposed three-story building with apartment, restaurant and retail space would incorporate part of a neighboring 80-year-old movie theater, closed since COVID-19.
But it would also exceed the two-story height limit in the historic district. That area, including the building’s potential location on Water Street, has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 2021.
“[It] looks a lot more like Wayzata than it does Excelsior,” said city Planning Commission member Jeff Malsam of the development that risks “really changing the whole character of the street.”
Should the City Council OK the development this summer, the building could open in fall 2027, per Matt Mithun of Mithun Companies. But whether to welcome the $35-to-$40-million complex is a tough decision in a 2,400-strong community proud of its quaint architecture. The area has also gentrified in recent years, becoming home to boutiques and trendy restaurants that attract day-trippers and affluent new residents alike.
Even beyond downtown, Excelsior’s oldest residential neighborhood is also echoing that change. Large, expensive houses have replaced many of the older, more modest homes. So far this year, the median home sale price in Excelsior is close to $1.2 million, up more than 140% from 10 years ago, according to the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors.