Auburn transfer and former Minnehaha Academy athlete Craig McDonald will be returning home to play football for the Gophers, he announced Saturday night on Twitter.

McDonald, a 6-2, 200-pound sophomore defensive back, started his career redshirting at Iowa State in 2020. The Minneapolis native recorded 41 tackles and tied for the team lead with two interceptions in 13 games for the Cyclones in 2021, which included three starts.

After transferring to Auburn last year, McDonald played in two games at safety without recording any statistics. He entered the transfer portal last month and, as a two-time transfer, will require an NCAA waiver to be eligible to play this fall.

In high school, McDonald won a Class 4A state championship in football and Class 2A state championship in basketball during his career. He was named defensive MVP of the Minnesota high school football all-star game in 2019.