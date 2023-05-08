Senior Autumn Pease closed out her regular season by throwing a five-hit shutout as the host Gophers softball team won its 11th game in a row, beating Michigan 2-0. Pease (25-6) struck out seven and walked none. Amani Bradley and Jess Oakland drove in the Gophers' runs. Bradley was 3-for-3 with a double.

The Gophers (36-16, 18-6 Big Ten) will be the No. 3 seed in this week's Big Ten tournament in Champaign, Ill., and will open play Thursday vs. the Rutgers-Ohio State winner.

U misses out on sweep

Joey Valaquez's three-run homer in the first inning lifted Michigan to a 4-1 baseball victory over the Gophers, salvaging the finale of a three-game series at Siebert Field.

Gophers redshirt senior Richie Holetz gave up another run in the fourth before finishing with four scoreless innings. Jake Larson drove in the Gophers' run on a pinch triple in the seventh.

Jacob Denner pitched a five-hitter for his first victory of the season.

Gusties men's tennis in Elite Eight

The Gustavus Adolphus men's tennis team clinched a berth in the NCAA Division III final eight with a 5-4 victory over defending national champion Chicago in a regional final in St. Peter, Minn. Nick Aney, a senior from Rochester who earlier won in doubles, dropped the first three games of the decisive set in No. 1 singles before rallying for a 6-3, 0-6, 7-5 victory over Arjun Asokumar in the clinching match.

The Gusties advanced to this week's national finals in Orlando, where they will open play against top-ranked Case Western Reserve.