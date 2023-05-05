Of all the advice her dad has given her, one saying has always stood out to Isabella McCauley. It's not your score that counts. It's your character.

Sean McCauley has spoken those words dozens of times, but his daughter pondered them in a fresh way this spring. While her college golf career was off to a strong start, Isabella believed she could benefit from fine-tuning her mental approach on the course.

With her dad's wisdom in mind, the Gophers freshman strived to be someone her playing partners would remember, for reasons other than her scorecard.

"When we were done with the round, I wanted them to think of me as a really great person, not just a golfer,'' McCauley said. "It's way more enjoyable and a lot less stressful. And it seemed to really make a difference.''

That small adjustment has helped propel McCauley to an unforgettable college debut. The former Simley High School star from Inver Grove Heights is one of two Gophers to qualify for one of the six NCAA women's golf regionals. Her regional will begin Monday in Westfield, Ind.

McCauley's scoring average of 72.86 over the combined fall and spring seasons is a program record. She led the team with five top-10 finishes, including a tie for second place at last month's Big Ten championships. That secured her a spot on the all-Big Ten second team, the first time since 2012 that a Gophers women's golfer has earned all-conference recognition.

Last fall, McCauley and her fellow freshman and roommate Mariana Mesones shot the two lowest scores in Gophers history, a 62 for Mesones and a 63 for McCauley. Mesones of Trujillo, Peru, also will play in the NCAA regional.

"It's been a really good season,'' McCauley said. "I was happy with the way things went in the fall, but I've played particularly well in my last four events. I found a stride. I'm finishing the year strong, which is super fun.''

But as her dad said, it's not just about her scores. A highly competitive person, McCauley has struck a better balance since joining the Gophers.

She's improved her ability to reset mentally after a bad hole or a bad round. And leaning in to her friendly, positive and outgoing nature has enhanced her game even more.

"She's a very determined girl,'' Mesones said. "She sets a goal, small or big, and she won't stop until she's achieved it. But she also knows how to balance golf and life, which isn't always easy.''

McCauley already was a Minnesota golf celebrity before coming to the Gophers. Playing for Simley, she shot a record-tying 9-under-par to win the state Class 3A title in 2019 as a ninth-grader. Two years later, she played in the U.S. Women's Open at age 17 — the youngest Minnesotan ever to qualify — and missed the cut by just two strokes.

Last fall, she was eager to take on the tougher courses, longer distances and sharper competition of college golf. In her third tournament, the Evie Odom Invitational, McCauley finished in fifth place — shooting that 7-under-par 63 in the final round — and wrapped up the fall season with a team-best average of 73.

"She had a lot of eyes on her, and that can be hard,'' Gophers coach Rhyll Brinsmead said. "She's handled it so well. We threw her in the deep end right away, and throughout the year, she dug in and kept making progress.''

After working on her short game and her swing over the winter, McCauley focused on her outlook once the spring season began. She became calmer and more resilient in tournament play, but when she didn't get the scores she wanted in the first two events, she took things a step further.

"In March, I changed my mentality,'' McCauley said. "I made it a point to have an especially great attitude. I'm going to make friends with the girls in my group. I'm going to be someone I would want to play with, even if I'm playing bad.

"Sometimes it's hard to be in a competitive setting and still be friendly and talkative. But I've really been working on that, and it seemed to really help me.''

In her past three tournaments, McCauley has placed ninth or higher, including her runner-up finish at the Big Ten championships. She's the No. 1 seed among individual golfers at the NCAA's Westfield regional, which includes 12 teams and six individuals. The top five teams will move on to the NCAA tournament May 19-24 in Arizona, along with the low individual who is not on an advancing team.

Brinsmead calls McCauley one of the most competitive people she's ever been around, saying the freshman has the physical, emotional and mental attributes to play pro golf. This week, she just wants to see McCauley enjoy her first NCAA postseason experience.

"She's an outstanding golfer, but she's also a remarkable person,'' Brinsmead said. "I'm super proud of her.''