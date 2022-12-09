Gophers coach P.J. Fleck's new seven-year, $42 million contract will also provide more money for his assistant coaches.

The contract, obtained Thursday by the Star Tribune, is otherwise similar in structure to the previous contract he signed in November 2021. Here are the key details:

* Fleck's deal adds one year to the 2021 contract, pushing the end date through the 2029 season.

* Fleck receives a $1 million annual raise to $6 million. That comes from an increase to $4.5 million in his supplemental compensation.

* The buyout amounts that Fleck would owe the university if he left for another coaching job mirror those from the previous contract, with the clock just moved ahead one year. So the buyout would be: $10 million in 2023, $7 million in 2024, $5 million in 2025, $4 million in 2026, $3 million in 2027, $2 million in 2028 and none in 2029.

* The university's terms of what it would owe Fleck for termination without cause did not change. It remains at 65% of the base salary and supplemental compensation through the length of the contract.

* On Feb. 1, 2023, the university will make an additional $1 million available to the salary pool for assistant coaches and staff. Last year, the university added $350,000 to that assistant coaching/staff pool. The 2022 assistant coaches salary pool was roughly $4.5 million.

* Fleck's incentive structure for certain bowl appearances has changed. He will make an additional $500,000 if the Gophers play in the College Football Playoff Championship Game (an increase from $300,000 in the previous bonus structure); $350,000 if they make the CFP semifinals (an increase from $200,000); $250,00 if they play in the Orange, Peach, Sugar, Cotton, Fiesta or Rose bowl (up from $150,000); $150,000 if they play in the Citrus or Tampa Bay bowl (a change from a $125,000 bonus); and $100,000 if they play in any other bowl (an increase from $75,000). The bonus amounts are not cumulative.

* The university added an incentive clause for Big Ten victories. If the Gophers have a winning conference record in a season of nine or more games, not counting postseason play, Fleck would receive a $50,000 bonus for every win above .500. The bonus would trigger with a 5-4 record in a nine-game Big Ten regular season and with a 6-4 record in a 10-game regular season.

Fleck's new contract is pending Board of Regents approval at its Dec. 16 meeting.

Ibrahim, Schmitz honored

Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim and center John Michael Schmitz were named to the Walter Camp All-America second teams on Thursday night.

Ibrahim, returning from a torn Achilles' tendon suffered in the 2021 season opener, has rushed 304 times for 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. His 144.91 rushing yards per game rank second nationally as does his rushing TD total.

Schmitz, like Ibrahim a first-team All-Big Ten selection, was a Rimington Trophy finalist (nation's top center) and a semifinalist for both the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Awards. Schmitz is the nation's top-graded center and interior offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus.