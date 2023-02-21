Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Former state championship goaltender turned Ch. 45 broadcaster Julie Friend sorts out this year's state tourney brackets. The girls' hockey tournament begins Wednesday at the Xcel Energy Center with the Class 1A quarterfinals. Class 2A starts Thursday.

Friend, who helped Minnetonka win the 2011 Class 2A title, is back for a seventh year providing color commentary on Channel 45 — beginning with Friday's semifinals. Her alma mater holds the top seed in the big-school bracket. But the Skippers road to a championship won't be easy.

Defending champion Andover, plus Edina and Gentry Academy, all have designs on taking home the trophy.

