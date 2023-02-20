Seeds are set for girls hockey state tournament, led by Minnetonka
Andover is second and Edina third in Class 2A; defending champ Warroad is atop 1A.
Edina handles Blake, makes girls hockey state tournament for ninth year in a row
The Hornets stopped the Bears for the third straight time in a section final and avenged a January loss.
Minnetonka pounds Holy Family in girls hockey, snags spot at state
The Skippers, ranked No. 1, won their fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Gentry Academy sinks Hill-Murray again in girls hockey section final
The Stars defeated the Pioneers at the same point in two overtimes last season.
South St. Paul stops Simley, reaches state girls hockey for 17th time
Packers sophomore forward Alida Ahern scored twice in a game for the first time. She had the tying and winning goals.
Rosemount tops Cretin-Derham Hall in second overtime of girls hockey section final
The Irish landed a spot at state on Sophie Stramel's goal 38 seconds into the second extra period.
Talking Preps Podcast
'The Girl Who Played Hockey' is a tale of a secret and a triumph
A potentially fatal heart condition threatened to derail Delaney Middlebrook's hockey career before high school. Instead, she went on to play Division I college hockey.
High Schools
Game on (and on): 6 overtimes needed to end section hockey thriller
Anoka and Blaine were tied 1-1 in their section quarterfinal game from the second period until Kayla Shaffer scored to give Blaine the win. Anoka's goalie, Gretchen Paaverud, had 89 saves.
High Schools
Pace of transferring worries some in high school hockey leadership
A look at successful programs shows that sometimes opportunity skates in and sometimes it skates away.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune