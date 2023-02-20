Minnetonka defender Elly Klepinger celebrated at the glass near the student section Friday after the Skippers’ section victory.
Seeds are set for girls hockey state tournament, led by Minnetonka

February 18
Andover is second and Edina third in Class 2A; defending champ Warroad is atop 1A.
Edina senior Lauren Zawoyski handled the puck on the way to a second-period goal Friday in the section final against Blake.

Edina handles Blake, makes girls hockey state tournament for ninth year in a row

February 17
The Hornets stopped the Bears for the third straight time in a section final and avenged a January loss.
Minnetonka players rushed the glass near the student section while forward Grace Sadura held up their trophy after their section final victory Friday.

Minnetonka pounds Holy Family in girls hockey, snags spot at state

February 17
The Skippers, ranked No. 1, won their fifth consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Gentry Academy’s Cara Sajevic scored her second goal, 15 seconds after her first, in the section final Thursday.

Gentry Academy sinks Hill-Murray again in girls hockey section final

February 16
The Stars defeated the Pioneers at the same point in two overtimes last season.
South St. Paul forward Alida Ahern’s third-period goal proved to be the game-winner Thursday in the section final.

South St. Paul stops Simley, reaches state girls hockey for 17th time

February 16
Packers sophomore forward Alida Ahern scored twice in a game for the first time. She had the tying and winning goals.
Sophie Stramel (5) skated to Rosemount’s fans to celebrate her winning goal in the second overtime against Cretin-Derham Hall.

Rosemount tops Cretin-Derham Hall in second overtime of girls hockey section final

February 15
The Irish landed a spot at state on Sophie Stramel's goal 38 seconds into the second extra period.
'The Girl Who Played Hockey' is a tale of a secret and a triumph
February 15
A potentially fatal heart condition threatened to derail Delaney Middlebrook's hockey career before high school. Instead, she went on to play Division I college hockey.
February 10
Gretchen Paaverud had 89 saves for Anoka before her team lost 2-1 in six overtimes.

Game on (and on): 6 overtimes needed to end section hockey thriller

Anoka and Blaine were tied 1-1 in their section quarterfinal game from the second period until Kayla Shaffer scored to give Blaine the win. Anoka's goalie, Gretchen Paaverud, had 89 saves.
February 17
Pace of transferring worries some in high school hockey leadership

A look at successful programs shows that sometimes opportunity skates in and sometimes it skates away.