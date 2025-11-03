What Minnesota voters need to know for Election Day

Minnesota voters will cast ballots Tuesday in dozens of local races, including contests that will determine leadership of the state’s two largest cities, Minneapolis and St. Paul.
This year’s election may not have as much buzz as a presidential contest, but the outcomes matter for local issues, including growth and development, school funding and the balance of power at the Legislature.
Here’s what voters need to know before heading to the polls.
Find your polling place
Polls are open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., and anyone in line to vote at closing time will be allowed to cast a ballot. Find your polling station here.
If you need to register to vote on Election Day, you will need to bring proof of residence. Check whether you are registered at your current address here.
What’s on the ballot?
People can look up a sample ballot for their address on the Secretary of State’s website.
Voters in many cities across the state will consider who to elect to their local mayor’s office or city council, and several school districts are asking for tax increases. In Duluth, voters will consider a measure that would allow renters to bypass municipal red tape and initiate small repairs themselves at the expense of landlords.
In Minneapolis, voters will cast ballots for mayor, the entire City Council, the Board of Estimate and Taxation and the Park Board.