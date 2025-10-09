Minneapolis mayoral candidate Jazz Hampton believes he can bring peace to City Hall

Minneapolis mayoral challenger Jazz Hampton had a surprising heart-to-heart with one of the city’s most respected elder statemen, R.T. Rybak, when the two sat down together at St. Anthony Main this fall.
The much younger Hampton had been trying to connect with voters through daily social media videos about the state of the city, and viewers had suggested he bring on Rybak as a special guest. The former three-term mayor agreed, on the condition he make one thing clear from the outset — he never endorses mayoral candidates, wanting to support and advise the eventual winner no matter who it is.
But in the course of their talk, Rybak ended up praising Hampton, a complete political rookie, in no uncertain terms as the candidate most serious about mending the city’s divisions.
“I really want to applaud you more than any candidate for being the one who is focused on lifting up the common good,” Rybak said. “Nobody is trying to unify the city overtly, at least as much as you are, and that’s a huge thing.”
Hampton, 35, is the youngest of the four leading mayoral candidates. His wide-ranging career has spanned law, business and academia, but when it comes to politics, he’s clearly the least tested, having never served in elected office or even on a neighborhood board.
Instead, Hampton has an outsider’s perspective on local politics. He said he’s tired of reading about City Hall’s political infighting and one-upmanship every time he checks the news. His one big reason for running is to put an end to it.
“Listen, I could not begin to say who’s who started it or who’s being the bigger meanie, but what I do know is the relationship is broken, and we need a leader that can step in and unify the work that we’re trying to do in the city,” Hampton said.
In a field full of transplants, Hampton points out he has the deepest roots in the Twin Cities, having grown up in Richfield before moving across the border into southwest Minneapolis. He and his wife, Courtney Hampton, a sales executive at Speedo, are raising three children who attend Minneapolis Public Schools.