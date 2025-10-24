Can Jacob Frey triumph over his haters one more time?

On a perfect weekend in late September, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey glad-handed at neighborhood fall festivals and community events, mingled in backyard meet-and-greets, and even stole a chance to spin his daughter and other youngsters on a merry-go-round in a city park. He hit every quadrant of the city.
And no one heckled him.
It wasn’t always this way. Five years ago, just days after George Floyd was murdered by police, thousands of protesters marched through the streets — and straight to Frey’s doorstep.
Gathering in front of his apartment in northeast Minneapolis, they demanded that Frey come outside and tell them whether or not he would support defunding the police.
His response, captured for the world on social media, was uncharacteristically blunt: “I do not support the full abolition of the police department,” he said, an answer that prompted the throng to jeer and shout him down.
“Go home, Jacob, go home!” they shouted. “Shame!”
It was a moment Frey thought might end his political career. Instead, it defined it, in ways that are still reverberating.
Some progressives saw it as a shameful display of a politician lacking the courage to confront the city’s discriminatory history of policing. But others saw it as a welcome and necessary pushback, a bulwark against a leftward lurch they feared was going too far.