Mayoral candidate DeWayne Davis says he has the heart to solve Minneapolis’ most intractable issues

Last month, Dinner Du Nord transformed downtown’s Nicollet Mall into a giant dinner party, feeding thousands of guests at America’s longest table. A few days later, mass shootings rocked gatherings of homeless people on E. Lake Street, the immigrant business corridor still struggling to rebuild from the civil unrest following George Floyd’s murder.
Minneapolis mayoral candidate DeWayne Davis, who left his preaching job to run for mayor, has been using that moment to draw a stark comparison central to his campaign message: There’s the Minneapolis of superlative abundance — the city with the best parks, most walkable blocks and fittest people. And there’s the Minneapolis where the deeply rooted issue of addiction-driven homelessness is on display daily.
“What I’m wanting is a much more intentional and a much more consistent understanding of that dilemma, of that disparity,” Davis said in an interview with the Minnesota Star Tribune.
Davis doesn’t begrudge anyone their wealth, he clarified, but he does want to see the table expanded for those on the margins of society. He defines himself as a sort of “New Deal” democrat, a concept of government intervention in poverty that existed decades before “democratic socialism” became the rallying cry of the party’s left wing.
It’s a belief system born out of his personal theology — when he talks about social issues, he weaves in scriptural stories about Jesus embracing the unwanted — as well as his pre-preacher days on Capitol Hill. Between 1994 and 2006, Davis was an aide to democratic Congressmen Pete Visclosky, Chet Edwards and Steny Hoyer before becoming a lobbyist for the publicly traded student loan company Sallie Mae.
While watching the Wall Street ticker board with fellow lobbyists one day, Davis had an epiphany: He didn’t want to be yoked to Capitol Hill and what he saw as its unending grind of power and money forever. So he quit and enrolled in seminary. In a way, this 15th child of a Mississippi Pentecostal minister returned to the family business.
In 2020, Davis moved to the Willard-Hay neighborhood of north Minneapolis with his husband, Kareem Murphy, to be the lead minister of a prominent progressive church, Plymouth Congregational. Pandemic-era Minneapolis contended with a vortex of crime and police brutality, addiction and loneliness — the consequences of which echo across neighborhoods today. In 2023 he was the Minnesota Senate chaplain.
Davis has never held public office, though he has long worked behind the scenes and orbited politics from the vantage of a faith leader, championing trans rights and warning against the rise of fascism. But if he had not become a minister, accompanying people through hardships, he would not have run for mayor, he said.