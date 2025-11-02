Minneapolis

Candidates for mayor of Minneapolis, St. Paul make their pitches

November 2, 2025

The incumbents and most of the leading challengers in the Minneapolis and St. Paul races sat down with the Minnesota Star Tribune to talk about their views.

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Voters in Minnesota’s two largest cities will pick their leaders this week, with voting in races for mayor of Minneapolis and St. Paul coming to a close on Tuesday.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter are both running for a third term. In Minneapolis, Frey is competing against a field of opponents that includes state Sen. Omar Fateh, DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton. Carter’s strongest challenge comes from state Rep. Kaohly Her.

Ahead of Election Day, the candidates sat down with Minnesota Star Tribune journalists to discuss their pitch and issues in their races. (Fateh’s campaign canceled a scheduled interview and did not respond to requests to reschedule.) Watch and read what they had to say:

