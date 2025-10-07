Debates over development, taxes drive suburban Twin Cities election contests

Questions about how to best manage booming development and address rising costs are driving election contests this fall across the Twin Cities suburbs, where voters on Nov. 4 will pick the mayors and City Council members to tackle those challenges.
In an election cycle where partisan politics has seeped into school board races and endorsement drama has grabbed headlines in the Minneapolis mayor’s race, many of the suburban contests are focused on bills and what’s going on beyond residents’ backyards. That includes debate over property taxes in Bloomington and housing density in Lino Lakes, plus elections that will usher in new leadership in suburbs where mayoral incumbents have decided not to run.
Early voting has started and runs through Nov. 3. On Election Day, polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Here are some key suburban races to watch.
Bloomington
The three candidates vying for an at-large Bloomington City Council seat are advancing different plans for keeping the city affordable as a possible 9.5% property tax hike looms over residents.
Jonathan Minks, a bicycle shop owner who also chairs Bloomington’s parks commission, said the city can save money by cutting the number of consultants it hires to advise projects. Minks, who unsuccessfully ran for an at-large seat in 2023, said the relatively high salaries of some city leaders, and the growth of Bloomington’s government, have also bloated the budget.
Danielle Robertson, a stay-at-home mom and licensed attorney, said she was pleased the city reduced the preliminary tax levy from an initial proposal of nearly 18%, but she called the possible 9.5% hike “still high.” Before identifying specific items in the budget to cut, Robertson said she wants to “see the whole pie in action and see what works and what doesn’t.”
Isaak Rooble, a small business owner who has helped elect DFL candidates, said he’s concerned about creeping housing unaffordability in the city, from rising rents to slimming housing stock. Elected officials, he said, should ask, “Is this something we need or is this something we want?”