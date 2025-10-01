City clears way for tax subsidy for $432 million Mall of America water park

A $432 million water park at the Mall of America slid closer to reality Tuesday when the Bloomington City Council approved a tax subsidy that’s key to financing the project.
The approval marks a major victory for the Mall of America, which has been working for years to bring the flashy amenity to the megamall. Executives hope the project, which they say will boost tourism and tax revenue in Bloomington, inaugurates a new era for the shopping destination as it seeks to supplant stores with updated forms of entertainment.
After city approvals, construction on the water park could begin as early as this spring, with the water park slated to open in 2029.
Some Bloomington residents, however, are less enthusiastic about the water park’s complex and somewhat controversial funding approach, which will pour $160 million in property taxes generated by the mall into the project.
“This is really money that’s been made available to Bloomington for working on the Mall of America development, and it was done because of the unique nature of the project,” Port Authority President Bob Erickson said at the meeting.
Money raised through a method known as tax increment financing (TIF) can only be used to pay for projects in the mall’s “district,” ruling out its use for schools, social programs or other endeavors elsewhere in Bloomington.
The Minnesota Legislature in June passed a bill extending pandemic-era rules that loosened restrictions on the types of projects that cities can fund with TIF.
That move made it possible for the Mall of America to use that financing method to pay for the water park, and Bloomington approved that extension Tuesday night.