Bloomington mulls ‘complex’ plan to fund $432 million Mall of America water park

A long-planned water park at the Mall of America could be one step closer to reality if Bloomington officials on Tuesday approve a key part of the plan to pay for the $432 million project.
But turning renderings of the Mystery Cove water park into a real-life destination could involve what one former city development leader called “the most complex financing that I’ve been involved in.”
Officials hope that millions of dollars in private loans, a pool of money generated from mall property taxes and a personal guarantee from the Canadian family who built the Mall of America over three decades ago are enough to ensure the water park’s success. And, despite skepticism from some residents, they’re confident the costly investment will pay off by generating tourism and tax revenue.
“I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Kurt Hagen, the senior vice president of development for mall owner Triple Five Group, at a recent meeting.
The plan to bankroll the water park, a project that’s been in the works since 2017, reflects the intense effort of city officials and mall executives to get it done. Leaders’ outreach has extended to the Minnesota Legislature, which in June passed a bill making it possible for mall property taxes to partially subsidize the project. Bloomington officials will decide Tuesday whether to move ahead with that financing tool.
Some observers have questioned whether funneling public money toward a water park is appropriate and balked at the project’s price tag. The city’s sustainability commission, meanwhile, last year took issue with the amenity’s intense water and energy use.
“The mall, I feel like they have way too much power in the city,” Bloomington resident Pamela Pommer said. “I just don’t think [the water park] is necessary. There’s too much risk.”
But mall and city officials say the water park will herald a new era for an attraction trying to stay relevant, as malls across the county replace brick-and-mortar stores with amenities in hopes of boosting profits.