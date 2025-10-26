St. Paul schools asking voters to back tax increase keeping ‘extras’ in place

St. Paul Public Schools is asking voters on Nov. 4 to back a $37.2 million-a-year tax increase — not to add extras, but to preserve what it’s got.
Think not just the essentials, but programs dedicated to the arts, and building trades, and non-English languages and cultures.
Superintendent Stacie Stanley, now five months into the job, has been busy “hitting the pavement,” she said, to speak with residents about securing a stable fiscal foundation for her district and avoiding cuts to potentially vulnerable programs.
“This isn’t the icing on the cake,” she said. “This is the cake.”
A campaign committee, Yes for Strong Schools, has drawn sizable support from the district’s teachers union. Mayor Melvin Carter and state Rep. Kaohly Vang Her — who is challenging Carter in this year’s mayoral race — also say they strongly back the ballot measure.
Many taxpayers, however, have grown increasingly frustrated with the cost of government in St. Paul — so much so that Stanley has been encouraging homeowners to look into the state’s property tax refund program for potential relief after they’ve paid their tabs.
If the tax increase is approved, the owner of the city’s median-valued $289,200 home would pay an additional $309 in school taxes in 2026.
“It is not lost on me what I’m asking families to do right now,” Stanley said.