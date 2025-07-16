St. Paul schools to pitch $37 million tax increase to voters

St. Paul voters will be asked in November to pitch in extra funding to help halt a string of yearly multimillion-dollar budget cuts to the city’s schools.
Public Schools Superintendent Stacie Stanley told school board members Tuesday that the proposed $37.2 million-a-year tax increase is not about program enhancements but fiscal stability.
“This is about honoring our commitment to every student who walks through our doors,” Stanley said.
The board voted 6 to 0 to add the funding request to the city’s Nov. 4 general election ballot.
The action comes after members wrestled with a $51 million deficit for 2025-26 — a shortfall eased in large part by a drawing down of rainy-day funds — and as they face the prospect of another $37 million in staff and program cuts in the 2026-27 school year.
The owner of an average-valued $289,200 home would pay an additional $309 in school taxes in 2026 if the ballot measure is approved, district officials say.
In a statement, Leah VanDassor, president of the St. Paul Federation of Educators, said: “St. Paul has always stepped up to support its community — and now we need our neighbors to do it again for our public schools."
Districts across Minnesota have weighed asking voters to back additional funding for day-to-day operations and capital projects after approving waves of cuts and layoffs ahead of the 2025-26 school year.