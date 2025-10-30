What’s at stake in the Tuesday city election: How far left does Minneapolis want to be?

Tuesday’s Minneapolis election will be a battle among competing factions of Democrats.
Yes, the city is ruled by Democrats, but the politics are largely split between moderates and a more progressive wing, anchored by a growing faction of democratic socialists like Sen. Omar Fateh, a candidate for mayor.
Two years ago, a progressive bloc took control of the 13-member City Council from moderate members aligned with Mayor Jacob Frey.
The seven members of the progressive faction are often able to round up two more votes needed to override Frey’s vetoes. That led to a tumultuous 2024, with Frey vetoing eight measures, including a minimum pay rate for rideshare drivers; an Israel-Hamas ceasefire resolution; a carbon emissions fee; an ordinance creating a new labor standards board; and a denial of raises for about 160 high-paid city employees. The council overrode half of those vetoes.
With Tuesday’s ballot featuring the mayor and all 13 council seats up for grabs, the election will determine not only whether Frey stays in office but also whether the progressive bloc continues to control the council. Losing just one seat would end its veto-proof coalition. There are three open council seats and three incumbents in tough races.
Adding spice to the stew: The factions don’t get along well. Decorum has deteriorated to the point where council members openly attack each other and the mayor from the dais, on social media and at public events, such as when Council Member Aisha Chughtai lobbed expletives at Frey from a concert stage in August.
Minneapolis for the Many Chair Chelsea McFarren, whose political action committee supports more progressive candidates, including Fateh, said her PAC has done polling on some of the council races. “We’re not worried about losing the progressive majority on council,” she said.
Here’s how it could shake out: