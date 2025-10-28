The most expensive Minneapolis City Council race could tip the balance of power

Downtown office towers saw their valuations plummet after the pandemic as workers clocked in from home. That’s left commercial property taxes dropping off their historic levels and placing more burden on residential property taxes as a result. Given that shift, Shaffer said it’s time to tighten the city’s belt rather than raise taxes. Call it belt tightening or reprioritizing, “it’s not going to be fun,” Shaffer said. “Unless we demonstrate to the residents that we’re willing to sacrifice and have some pain as well, it’s very difficult for us to continue to increase the levy that we have been in the last five to ten years,” she said.