Minneapolis Ward 2 election could play pivotal role in City Council control

An election battle brewing in one of the most liberal parts of Minneapolis has a democratic socialist City Council member seeking a third term against a challenge from a former state lawmaker backed by the city’s comparatively moderate coalition.
Incumbent Council Member Robin Wonsley, one of Mayor Jacob Frey’s primary antagonists, is facing a challenge from Shelley Madore, who carries the backing — and funding — of Frey-aligned groups.
With fundraising totals showing it’s the second-most expensive race in the city, the race appears to be the biggest push in several years by Frey’s coalition to disrupt the progressive majority on the council in one of its strongholds. Depending on how several other key races shake out, Ward 2, which includes the area in and around the University of Minnesota, could prove to be a tie-breaking seat on the 13-member council.
The Minneapolis DFL didn’t endorse anyone in this race — the outcome sought by Wonsley, who has described herself as both independent and democratic socialist but has eschewed the label of Democrat.
The 35,000 residents of the ward live in the Cedar-Riverside, Como, Marcy Holmes, Prospect Park-East River Road and Seward neighborhoods, as well as the Minneapolis campus of the University of Minnesota and Augsburg University.
Wonsley, who’s running for her third term, says her priority is to make Minneapolis inclusive and affordable. She’s targeting high housing costs and food insecurity, saying too many of the university students in her ward struggle with food costs. “I want to make sure all of my residents, regardless of their racial background, or immigration status, that they have the ability to afford a good quality of life in Ward 2 and in our city,” she said.
The city “needs to look at how we’re bringing in additional revenue to meet those needs,” she said in a recent interview. “How do we leverage taxes on the rich?” Wonsley said she’s prepared to work with whoever wins the mayor’s race this fall — and says her track record shows that she’s done so during her time in office — but she’s a supporter of DSA mayoral candidate Omar Fateh and has strong critiques of Frey’s management style and handling of the city’s homelessness crisis and on housing issues.
“Frey refuses to hold bad landlords accountable,” she said.