The 5 races to watch in the Minneapolis City Council election

The elections this year for seats on the Minneapolis City Council will decide who runs the city‘s legislative branch: candidates aligned with Mayor Jacob Frey or the more progressive wing that currently holds the majority. The current math on the council has at times created a nine-member bloc capable of overriding Frey’s vetoes.
The issues at stake are straight from the headlines of the past few years, including housing, homelessness, public safety and property taxes. Some candidates have also promised action on the environment, minimum wage, bike paths and child care.
All 13 council seats are on the Nov. 4 ballot, but not every race will be competitive. Here are the five Minneapolis City Council races to watch:
Ward 5: Jeremiah Ellison vacancy
In Ward 5, which includes the Harrison, Hawthorne, Jordan, Near North and Willard-Hay neighborhoods in north Minneapolis, six candidates have jumped into the race to replace outgoing Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, who has been part of the council’s more progressive wing.
None of the candidates won the DFL endorsement, but Pearll Warren, 49, a financial coaching manager at Habitat for Humanity, has won the endorsement of All of Mpls, a PAC aligned with Frey. She said she wants to create more affordable and sustainable housing, improve public safety and in general improve infrastructure and economic value.
Her strongest opponent will likely be Ethrophic Burnett, 53, a senior project manager and the choice of Minneapolis for the Many, an anti-Frey PAC supporting all three challengers in the mayor’s race along with a slate of council candidates. Burnett said she’s focused on public safety, supporting local businesses within the ward, and ensuring that the ward’s neighborhoods are clean, well-lit and that streets are maintained.
Warren (at $26,643) and Burnett (at $17,657) lead the race in fundraising so far, but while Warren has openly supported Frey’s campaign, Burnett said she’ll work with whoever wins the mayor’s race.
Ward 7: Money pours into Cashman vs. Shaffer
In Ward 7, which covers Bryn Mawr, Lowry Hill, Kenwood, Cedar-Isles, Lowry Hill, Loring Park and Downtown West, incumbent Katie Cashman, 32, won her first term running on a strong environmental record. She’s facing a tough run against challenger and Minneapolis Parks Commissioner Elizabeth Shaffer, 59, who has both the DFL endorsement and that of All of Mpls.