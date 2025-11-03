The St. Paul ballot question that could matter a lot to landlords and employers

One of St. Paul’s ballot questions aims to let the city to add a new layer of fines against those who break local laws.
The question voters will be asked — whether “to authorize the issuance of Administrative Citations” — might sound bureaucratic. But advocates point to real-world examples of where these citations could make a change.
Think of the abandoned CVS at the corner of University and Snelling avenues in the Midway neighborhood. Or the downtown buildings where skyways have been illegally closed. Or employers who did not comply with the city’s sick leave policies at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
As it stands, St. Paul cannot levy fines against rulebreakers. City officials can send letters and give warnings. If the city has to step in and fix a problem — for example, clean up trash or board up a building — St. Paul can bill the property owner for that cost. But the charges cannot be more than the cost of that work.
Opponents of the measure worry that if it passes, city officials could use administrative citations to give steep fines for minor infractions, such as un-shoveled snow or unkempt grass.
The City Council unanimously approved adding administrative citations to St. Paul’s city charter in January. Ordinarily, a unanimous vote would be enough to amend the charter.
But a group of residents and a former City Council member opposed to the idea mounted a successful campaign to put the measure to voters instead.
The ‘Vote No’ side
The vote in January was not the first time the St. Paul City Council voted on the issue of administrative citations.