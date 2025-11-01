Where Minneapolis mayoral candidates stand on key issues

Minneapolis voters will either pick a new mayor or re-hire their current one for a four-year term Tuesday.
Out of 15 candidates, four have emerged as top contenders in the race: Mayor Jacob Frey, who is seeking a third term, State Sen. Omar Fateh, a democratic socialist, the Rev. DeWayne Davis, the former lead minister at Plymouth Congregational Church, and Jazz Hampton, an attorney and business owner.
All are members of the Democratic Farmer-Labor Party, but their ideas for addressing the biggest challenges facing Minnesota’s largest city, including public safety, homelessness and economic development, differ in ways that illustrate the divide between the party’s left and moderate wings that often flare in city politics.
Here’s where the candidates stand on these issues:
Reviving downtown
Though it remains the city’s economic heart, downtown Minneapolis’ pulse has slowed as it struggles with lower demand for its retail and office space post-pandemic. Workers are coming back, but downtown remains a shadow of its former self.
All four leading candidates support making downtown more of a mixed-use destination and bringing more housing and other attractions in to complement the offices.
They differ somewhat in how they say they would do that as mayor.
Davis believes the city can no longer rely on big corporations to bring more people downtown for work. He wants to create smaller spaces for lease, convert commercial spaces into residential or entertainment spaces, and offer tax incentives for small and medium-sized businesses to grow. Davis also wants to promote more “third spaces,” including fairs, farmers markets and concerts.