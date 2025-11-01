Where Minneapolis mayoral candidates stand on key issues

Fateh has denied supporting defunding police, though his 2020 campaign materials included an image of City Council members with a “defund police” sign. He supported dismantling the police department to create an overhauled public safety department. During his mayoral campaign, Fateh has softened his rhetoric on policing, saying police should respond to calls more quickly, but that the city should take some things off their plate by having its unarmed behavioral crisis responders respond to more 911 calls. He has also called to further diversify the city’s police force.