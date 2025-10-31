The big money fueling Minneapolis mayor and council races

Voters will decide Tuesday whether to stick with the two-term mayor, or elect a more progressive candidate like Fateh, a democratic socialist, or two other Democrats: DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton. Fateh, Davis and Hampton have formed an alliance in which they want voters to pick all three of them in the ranked-choice election, in the hope one of them will topple Frey. All 13 seats on the Minneapolis City Council are also on the ballot.