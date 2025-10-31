The big money fueling Minneapolis mayor and council races

In the fundraising battle in the Minneapolis election, Mayor Jacob Frey and the biggest groups supporting him and his allies have amassed more than twice as much money as those of his main rival, state Sen. Omar Fateh.
While money can be a barometer for support and a powerful asset in messaging, it doesn’t necessarily equal votes. Two years ago, a faction of progressive candidates faced a wider funding gap and still wrested control of the City Council from comparatively moderate Democrats aligned with Frey.
Voters will decide Tuesday whether to stick with the two-term mayor, or elect a more progressive candidate like Fateh, a democratic socialist, or two other Democrats: DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hampton. Fateh, Davis and Hampton have formed an alliance in which they want voters to pick all three of them in the ranked-choice election, in the hope one of them will topple Frey. All 13 seats on the Minneapolis City Council are also on the ballot.
Here’s where the money game stands:
Pro-Frey PACs raise big bucks
The top three PACs aligned with Frey and his allies on the City Council have raised about $1.6 million, according to their most recent campaign finance reports, which reflect donations through Oct. 20. That’s in addition to the almost $1 million Frey has raised for his campaign.
All of Mpls, We Love Minneapolis and Thrive Mpls, which promote Frey-aligned candidates, are raising money from overlapping big business interests, including the Downtown Council, the Minnesota Multi Housing Association, property managers, landlords and developers.
All of Minneapolis — a PAC fueled by donations from several developers, center-left labor unions, the Minneapolis Regional Chamber and rideshare company Lyft — has raised $1.2 million to try to sway city races.
We Love Minneapolis — underwritten by the Downtown Council, real estate companies and landlord groups — has raised about $309,000 to bolster Frey-aligned council candidates. Former Frey campaign manager Joe Radinovich previously helped run the PAC, which focused on party endorsements and opposing democratic socialists and those aligned with them on the City Council.