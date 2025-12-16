Business

Kia, Hyundai agree to free anti-theft equipment in Minnesota settlement

After a surge in Twin Cities auto thefts, Attorney General Keith Ellison investigated whether the South Korean car companies violated state consumer protection laws.

By Katie Galioto

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 16, 2025 at 6:38PM
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, from left, announces a lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai in March 2023 alongside Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Ian Evans, whose 2013 Kia was stolen in 2022. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Kia and Hyundai have agreed to equip millions of vehicles with anti-theft hardware after a surge of stolen cars in Minnesota and beyond spurred an investigation into the automakers’ safety standards.

The multistate settlement, which Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Tuesday, could apply to more than 140,000 vehicle owners in Minnesota.

The manufacturers will notify consumers in the first few months of 2026 if their vehicles are eligible for a free zinc-reinforced cylinder protector, which physically blocks thieves from accessing parts they need to easily steal cars. Those who receive notice will have one year to set up an installation appointment at their local dealer.

Ellison’s office started investigating the companies in 2023 as cities across the country — including Minneapolis and St. Paul — grappled with a rash of auto thefts following viral social media posts challenging teens to steal Kia and Hyundai vehicles. A design feature in many of the South Korean companies’ 2011-22 models allowed people to drive vehicles without a key.

That effort grew to a coalition of 35 attorneys general, who concluded Kia and Hyundai likely had violated state consumer protection and public nuisance laws by failing to include industry-standard anti-theft equipment.

“By failing to include industry-standard anti-theft technology in their vehicles, Hyundai and Kia unleashed a wave of auto thefts that cost Minnesotans their cars, their hard-earned money, and sometimes even their lives,” Ellison said in a statement. “In short, they put their profits ahead of people’s safety.”

The settlement could cost the companies more than $500 million, he added. The manufacturers also agreed to equip all future vehicles with the technology.

Kia and Hyundai agreed to provide free software updates for vehicles last year as part of a settlement agreement filed on behalf of consumers. Those individuals are eligible for the hardware fixes under the states’ settlement, said Ellison, who described the software updates as inadequate.

From 2021 to 2022, Minneapolis saw an 836% increase in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, while St. Paul saw a jump of 611%, according to police officials.

Overall in Minneapolis, this year’s roughly 4,700 motor vehicle thefts are down about 27% from last year and nearly 40% from 2023’s record of nearly 8,000 reports of stolen cars.

In St. Paul, state data showed stolen vehicle reports are down about 13% through November compared to last year and down about 60% from 2022’s high that surpassed 3,000 thefts.



Under the settlement, Kia and Hyundai will also provide up to $4.5 million in restitution to eligible consumers with cars damaged during theft. Another $4.5 million will go to states to defray the costs of the investigation.

Jeff Hargarten of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.









