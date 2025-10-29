Special elections to determine control of Minnesota Senate

Two special elections next week will determine who controls the Minnesota Senate, potentially bolstering Democrats’ majority in the chamber or handing Republicans control for the first time since 2022.
A seat in the eastern Twin Cities suburbs opened when former DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell resigned after a jury found her guilty of burglary. Another in the rural areas west of the metro became vacant after 75-year-old Sen. Bruce Anderson, a Republican from Buffalo, died in July.
While Anderson and Mitchell won their seats by a wide margin in 2022, both parties are hoping to flip a seat. Two Democratic wins would widen Democrats’ 33-32 advantage in the chamber, and a sweep for Republicans would give them a one-seat majority.
Democrats are excited about their prospects 10 months into President Donald Trump’s second term, arguing their base is motivated to get out the vote. But Republicans see an opportunity to flip a seat at a time when state Democrats are facing heat for a growing number of investigations into Medicaid fraud in state programs.
Republicans’ hopes hinge on Dwight Dorau of Woodbury, a 58-year-old Air Force veteran and public school teacher who’s hoping to capture Senate District 47. The self-described “oddball Republican” was quick to talk up local issues like water quality in the east metro and a desire to work with Democrats while hesitating to offer an opinion on President Trump on a recent afternoon spent door-knocking in the district.
“A lot of people are talking about the national-level stuff, and I’m not focused on that,” he said.
Dorau said he wants to put an end to the fraud that’s roiling state-administered benefits programs, increase penalties for criminals and lower taxes.
His opponent is Rep. Amanda Hemmingsen-Jaeger, who represents south Maplewood and Woodbury in the state House. The mother of two and policy analyst for the Minnesota Department of Human Services said she wants to continue the work Democrats were able to do in 2023 and 2024 when they held the Senate, House and Governor’s Office and passed a slew of progressive policies and new spending proposals.