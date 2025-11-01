A pro-labor wave comes for Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board seats

Last year’s park workers strike will play a key role in this year’s election, where all nine seats on the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board are on the ballot.
That strike was the first in the agency’s 140-year history. Lasting over 20 days, it catapulted the Park Board’s financial troubles into the public spotlight. It also brought chaos to a group that had, until then, distinguished itself as more pragmatic than previous iterations.
The labor strife motivated a wave of union-aligned challengers who have attacked the Park Board’s commitment to the workforce that maintains Minneapolis’ park system. Incumbents have responded by showcasing their knowledge of park administration and trying to explain how they’ve balanced the goals of conflicting constituencies.
Almost all sitting commissioners lost this year’s DFL Party endorsement to challengers viewed as better for labor: Michael Wilson and Amber Frederick for at-large, Jason Garcia in District 4, Ira Jourdain in District 6 and Dan Engelhart in District 1.
At-large Commissioner Tom Olsen was the only incumbent in a competitive race to be endorsed by the DFL for re-election. Charles Rucker in District 2 and Kedar Deshpande in District 3 are unopposed.
Other challengers suggested changing leadership is the way to restore worker trust when asked at a recent forum.
It would be helpful just having a fresh face, said Loppet Foundation youth coach Mary McKelvey, who is running for one of the three at-large spots. Justin Cermak, who’s challenging Board Vice President Steffanie Musich in District 5 and wants to stop the $45 million North Commons project, echoed the sentiment.
Funding issues ahead
Beyond labor, there are other motivations for the 20 candidates vying for a seat on the board. There are common concerns about trees and clean water, kids, sports and providing a mental refuge in chaotic times. Subtle differences in style and substance separate some of the candidates; it’s those differences that have led to the Park Board’s greatest firestorms.