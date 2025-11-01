A pro-labor wave comes for Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board seats

The idea of surrendering parkland to tribal control has been floated by community activists, but never gained traction with the Park Board. Several incumbents have touted the ongoing transfer of property near St. Anthony Falls to stewardship by the Native-led organization Owámniyomni Okhódayapi, but that involves federal land with which the Park Board plays a minor role. This year however, at-large candidate Adam Schneider, Engelhart and Olsen have made strong statements in support of “land back,” referencing the recent transfer of state park lands to Dakota ownership.