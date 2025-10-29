What is the Minneapolis Board of Estimate and Taxation and who’s running in the election?

Tucked beneath the headline-leading races for mayor and City Council, Minneapolis ballots will list the names of three men vying for two seats on the Board of Estimate and Taxation, the city’s most esoteric branch of government.
The BET, not to be confused with the popular cable network, is in charge of setting the limit on property taxes and has a role in the debt management policy of the city. Its six-member body consists mainly of people elected to other offices who are then appointed to sit on the BET, as well as two members the public can vote in directly.
Over the years, these two elected positions have been interpreted as the voice of the taxpayer, the mediators between competing government interests jockeying for the same pool of money, and a bully pulpit for new perspectives on tax policy.
Outside of the city budget season, which heats up with the mayor’s budget address in August and concludes with the City Council’s year-end approval, few people tune in to what the BET is up to. But in an era of constricting downtown property values and the rising costs of labor, the need to find new city revenues and make smart cuts has brought fresh relevancy to the officials most concerned with residents’ tax bills.
This year, the choices are incumbent Steve Brandt, a retired Star Tribune reporter; Bob Fine, a real estate lawyer who served 16 years on the Park and Recreation Board; and Eric Harris Bernstein, policy director of We Make Minnesota, a labor coalition that advocates for more state spending on health care and education while reducing government subsidies for corporations.
Brandt was first elected to the BET in 2021, bringing his reporter’s experience with navigating city budgets. The BET doesn’t actually have a role in shaping the budget, but its members review the city’s quarterly financial reports to check the pulse of Minneapolis’ fiscal health and debt management practices.
He spent his first term learning about the job and its charter-imposed limitations, Brandt said, before pushing to make it a more “muscular, activist” BET with its own institutional memory and research capacity. The board had lost its only staffer in 2019, and he worked to restore a full-time position.
Brandt wants to work on diversifying city revenues if he’s re-elected. He advocates expanding the downtown taxing district for liquor and restaurants to include the North Loop, where commercial strength has shifted in the decades since the boundaries were last drawn. And in a recent commentary published in the Minnesota Star Tribune, he argued for seriously studying the feasibility of changing state law to implement a progressive income tax — in order words, taxing the rich.