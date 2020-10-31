The website Minnesotans can use to track their absentee ballots briefly went dark Saturday morning along with other parts of the state’s online voter registration system with just three days to go until the Nov. 3 election.

A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Steve Simon said the system was restored mid-morning, after an apparent “hardware issue impacting the online tools for voters.” The problem, she said, also affected the Statewide Voter Registration System.

She added that voters should have been able to cast their absentee ballots during the outage thanks to a process for administering ballots when the voter registration system is down.

The ballot tracking site, mnvotes.org/track, has seen an increase in interest as a record number of Minnesotans vote early this year. But those looking to check their ballot status early Saturday morning encountered an error message.

“We are currently conducting website maintenance,” the page read. “We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Please revisit this site at a later time.”

The site was back up and running by about 10:20 a.m.

The Minnesota secretary of state’s website was down Saturday morning.

Officials expected to see more Minnesotans drop off ballots or vote early in person this weekend following a federal court ruling leaving open challenges to the validity of mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day, even if they are postmarked by Tuesday.

Given the uncertainty, state officials are now urging voters who have not submitted their absentee ballots to drop them off or vote in person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.