A panel of Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges ruled that all mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day be set aside.
Here's how to make your vote count.
If you requested an absentee ballot that has not been sent or accepted, you have a number of options ahead of Tuesday’s election:
• Drop off the ballot at your county election office or other designated drop-off site.
• Go to your county election office or an early vote center and cast a new ballot in person.
• Vote in person on Election Day. Similar to the early vote option, officials will check to make sure your mail-in ballot was not submitted and accepted, invalidate it and give you a fresh ballot to cast.
