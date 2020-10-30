Nearly 1.6 million Minnesotans have already cast ballot for the Nov. 3 election, the Secretary of State’s office said Friday.

The latest early vote figures, released just days before the election, continue to break previous records. In the last presidential election in 2016, about 676,000 Minnesotans cast a ballot before Election Day.

State and local officials had anticipated a surge in early voting amid the coronavirus pandemic and potential mail delays. More than 1.9 million Minnesotans, close to half the eligible voter population, have requested absentee ballots so far. The early vote is also equal to about half the total turnout for the 2016 election, when 2.9 million Minnesotans cast a ballot.

The arrival deadline for ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 was extended to Nov. 10 this year because of the pandemic. But the extension was cast in doubt Thursday after a federal court ordered state election officials to separate all ballots that arrive after 8 p.m. on Election Day, setting up potential court challenges to ballots received after that time.

More than 300,000 requested absentee ballots were outstanding as of Friday. Top election officials now say Minnesotans who have not mailed their ballots should drop them off or vote in person instead.