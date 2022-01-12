New COVID-19 restrictions announced Wednesday by St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will make fans attending sporting events in the Twin Cities provide proof of vaccination against the infectious disease or a negative test, taken under medical supervision, in the previous 72 hours.

Restrictions apply to any business that serves food and drink for on-site consumption — including restaurants, bowling alleys, convention centers and music venues.

The new rules will go into effect on Jan. 19. The next night the University of Minnesota women's basketball team faces Iowa at Williams Arena at 7 p.m., the first game that would be impacted by the change.

Xcel Energy Center would be the first professional sports venue to enforce the new rules on Jan. 22 when the Wild face the Chicago Blackhawks in a Saturday night matchup. The Wild has had seven of their previous 12 matches postponed due to COVID-19 infections around the NHL.

That same night, the Gophers men's basketball team would play its first game under the mandate against Rutgers at Williams Arena with an 11 a.m. tipoff.

Target Center would begin enforcing the rules for one of the biggest games of the season — Jan. 23 vs. the Brooklyn Nets and star point guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving, who is unvaccinated, has recently been playing road games for the Nets — since vaccinations are required inside sporting venues in New York City he cannot play home games for the Nets — and it is unclear if he would be allowed to play against the Timberwolves with these new mandates in place at Target Center.

"Our expectation is that the vast majority of businesses will comply, will participate and will see this as an opportunity to keep their business open, to keep their employees working and to keep our whole community moving forward together," St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said at the news conference.

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul also reinstated indoor mask mandates last week.