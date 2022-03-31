The women's Final Four tips-off Friday with the NCAA tournament semifinals at Target Center: Louisville (29-4) vs. South Carolina (33-2) at 6 p.m., followed by Connecticut (29-5) vs. Stanford (32-3) at 8:30 p.m.

You can find all of the Star Tribune's coverage here, including:

The fight to give the women's tournament a fairer slice of March Madness

Our Final Four 'Dream Team'

Meet the teams at the Final Four

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is chasing bigger dreams for Black coaches

Profiles of UConn's Geno Auriemma, Stanford's Tara VanDerveer and Louisville's Jeff Walz

Check back here for more updates throughout the tournament.