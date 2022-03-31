The women's Final Four tips-off Friday with the NCAA tournament semifinals at Target Center: Louisville (29-4) vs. South Carolina (33-2) at 6 p.m., followed by Connecticut (29-5) vs. Stanford (32-3) at 8:30 p.m.
You can find all of the Star Tribune's coverage here, including:
The fight to give the women's tournament a fairer slice of March Madness
Meet the teams at the Final Four
South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is chasing bigger dreams for Black coaches
Profiles of UConn's Geno Auriemma, Stanford's Tara VanDerveer and Louisville's Jeff Walz
Check back here for more updates throughout the tournament.
Tribe supports Connecticut city's Red Raiders' nickname
A small American Indian tribe is supporting a Connecticut city's attempt to retain funding put in jeopardy by its continued use of a Native American mascot and imagery for its schools' athletic teams.
Stanford and UConn renew intense rivalry at Final Four
Stanford and UConn have met on the biggest stage in women's basketball many times over the last 27 years.
March Madness lands in Minneapolis for women's Final Four
Between 25,000-30,000 people are expected come to the Twin Cities for the NCAA women's basketball Final Four tournament held at the Target Center.
Wisconsin's Davis says he's entering NBA draft, hiring agent
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis is ready to turn pro after delivering a superb sophomore season.
Overlooked Louisville seeks 1st title, as SC awaits in semis
This is Louisville's fourth trip to the national semifinals in 15 seasons under coach Jeff Walz, a feat that has ensured every four-player in the program under his direction has had the opportunity to experience the Final Four.