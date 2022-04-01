Stanford is vying to become the fourth program in NCAA Division I women's basketball history to win consecutive national championships. And it's fitting the last team to accomplish such a feat is Friday's opponent, Connecticut, which did it during a four-peat from 2013-16.

The top-seeded and defending champion Cardinal (32-3) hasn't played the second-seeded Huskies (29-5) in the NCAA tournament since losing in a 2014 Final Four semifinal in Nashville.

BIG STORY LINE FOR STANFORD

Frontcourt foul trouble: The Cardinal is a different team when center Cameron Brink can stay on the court. The 6-4 sophomore had at least four fouls in four of the past seven games, including fouling out in a 72-66 Sweet 16 victory vs. Maryland. Brink sat with foul trouble in the first half last Sunday, but she still finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six blocks in 22 minutes to help Stanford defeat Texas 59-50 in the Elite Eight.

BIG STORY LINE FOR UCONN

Playing for Dorka: Fans and audiences on national TV cringed when senior Dorka Juhasz suffered a gruesome wrist injury early in the second quarter of UConn's 91-87 double-overtime win Sunday against North Carolina State. The 6-5 former Ohio State center was among three post players in the rotation, but Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said, "she will be missed." Auriemma told his players to win the game for Juhasz, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the second round vs. Mercer.

COACHING CORNER

Geno Auriemma vs. Tara VanDerveer: No coaches in women's basketball have won more games than VanDerveer (1,157) and Auriemma (1,148). Hall of Famers. Legends. Champions. Whatever you want to call them, it's arguably the best coaching rivalry in the sport. Auriemma has the edge in the series 11-7, including 4-2 in the NCAA tournament.

X FACTOR

Stanford's Hull twins lead in different ways. Lexie Hull is the Cardinal's top scorer in the NCAA tournament with 22 points per game, highlighted by a 36-point outburst vs. Kansas in the second round. Lacie Hull is among the team's top passers and perimeter defenders. Their combined contribution could be the difference.

KEY MATCHUPS

Paige Bueckers vs. Haley Jones

The Huskies will arguably have the best player on the court Friday, especially with Bueckers coming off her 27-point performance vs. North Carolina State in the Elite Eight. But Jones is playing her best basketball, which is scary considering she was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player last season.

STANFORD WILL WIN IF...

Brink can avoid foul trouble and play for more than 22 minutes to dominate the paint against the Huskies.

UCONN WILL WIN IF...

Bueckers has a clutch performance similar to her output in the Elite Eight, which resembled her play as last year's national Player of the Year and was true to her nickname "Paige Buckets."

PREDICTION

Stanford 73, UConn 70