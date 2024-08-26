College Sports

Ten Minnesotans to watch in college football this season who don’t play for Gophers

Two offensive linemen from Lakeville, Bryce Benhart and Riley Mahlman, are standouts for Big Ten rivals of Minnesota.

By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 26, 2024 at 2:23AM
Nebraska offensive lineman Bryce Benhart (54) is on the Outland Trophy watch list this season. (Rebecca S. Gratz/The Associated Press)

Bryce Benhart

Sr., T, Nebraska

The 6-9, 315-pound Lakeville North alum is tied for the most starts on the offensive line (41) in Cornhuskers history. Returning for his sixth season, Benhart’s on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list for the top interior lineman in college football.

Yahya Black

Sr., DT, Iowa

NFL scouts will be keeping a close eye on the 6-5, 317-pound Marshall native after he decided not to declare early for the draft and returned to school. His 51 tackles were among the Hawkeyes leaders on the defensive line last season.

Aidan Bouman

Sr., QB, South Dakota

After transferring from Iowa State, the Buffalo grad ranked 11th nationally in passing efficiency (156.7) and fifth in yards per attempt (9.1) las season for the Cyclones. He passed for 2,551 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Zach Durfee

Sr., DE, Washington

The NCAA decided not to make Durfee eligible until the Sugar Bowl game last season vs. Texas after he transferred from Sioux Falls. The 6-5, 256-pound Dawson native recorded 11 sacks playing Division II football in 2022.

DeVonne Harris

Sr., DE, Wyoming

Entering his sixth year with the program, the Big Lake native started 13 games, making 35 tackles with four sacks and a fumble recovery. Harris is looking to return to his dominant 2022 season when he led the team with eight sacks.

Emmett Johnson

So., RB, Nebraska

Related Coverage

Colleges

Washington Huskies edge rusher Zach Durfee is a Minnesotan to watch this season

Colleges

Reusse: First-year coach Tim Polasek aims to lead North Dakota State’s return to top

The former Holy Angels standout started six of the last seven games for the Cornhuskers while averaging 61 yards rushing during that stretch. Rushed for a career-high 84 yards on 17 carries against Maryland.

Stevo Klotz

Sr., TE, Iowa State

He earned All-Big 12 second-team honors last season as a fullback after playing his first season on scholarship with the Cyclones. The former walk-on from Chaska is expected to be the starting tight end in 2024.

Riley Mahlman

Jr., T, Wisconsin

The three-year starter for the Badgers offensive line started 13 games at right tackle in 2023. The Lakeville South graduate is ranked as highest Wisconsin lineman and fifth in the Big Ten with 74.4 Pro Football Focus grade.

Eli Mostaert

Sr., DL, North Dakota State

A three-time Missouri Valley all-conference selection out of Lakeville North is back for his sixth season with the Bison after recording 37 tackles in 2023. His twin brother, Will, also returned after finishing with 13 tackles last season.

Mario Sanders II

So., WR, Illinois

Projected to be a starting slot receiver after breaking out during spring and fall practices. The speedy Minneapolis North product earned All-America honors at Iowa Western Community College, leading the country in catches (72) and TD receptions (12).

Others to watch

Jide Abasiri, fr., DL, USC

Hunter Dustman, sr., K, South Dakota State

Eli Gillman, so., RB, Montana

Carson Hansen, so., RB, Iowa State

Kaden Johnson, sr., DE, Nevada

Terry Lockett Jr., sr., WR, Eastern Michigan

Chiddi Obiazor, so., DE, Kansas State

Davon Townley, jr., DL, Missouri State

Jalen Travis, sr., T, Iowa State

Aaron Witt, jr., LB, Wisconsin

about the writer

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller covers Gophers men's basketball and college basketball for the Star Tribune. He has 13 years of experience covering Twin Cities college and professional sports. 

See More

More from College Sports

See More
College Sports

Ten Minnesotans to watch in college football this season who don’t play for Gophers

card image

Two offensive linemen from Lakeville, Bryce Benhart and Riley Mahlman, are standouts for Big Ten rivals of Minnesota.

Colleges

Reusse: First-year coach Tim Polasek aims to lead North Dakota State’s return to top

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image
Colleges

Caleb Downs leads 4 Ohio State players selected to Associated Press preseason All-America first team

card image