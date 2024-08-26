Ten Minnesotans to watch in college football this season who don’t play for Gophers
Two offensive linemen from Lakeville, Bryce Benhart and Riley Mahlman, are standouts for Big Ten rivals of Minnesota.
Sr., T, Nebraska
The 6-9, 315-pound Lakeville North alum is tied for the most starts on the offensive line (41) in Cornhuskers history. Returning for his sixth season, Benhart’s on the Outland Trophy preseason watch list for the top interior lineman in college football.
Yahya Black
Sr., DT, Iowa
NFL scouts will be keeping a close eye on the 6-5, 317-pound Marshall native after he decided not to declare early for the draft and returned to school. His 51 tackles were among the Hawkeyes leaders on the defensive line last season.
Aidan Bouman
Sr., QB, South Dakota
After transferring from Iowa State, the Buffalo grad ranked 11th nationally in passing efficiency (156.7) and fifth in yards per attempt (9.1) las season for the Cyclones. He passed for 2,551 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Zach Durfee
Sr., DE, Washington
The NCAA decided not to make Durfee eligible until the Sugar Bowl game last season vs. Texas after he transferred from Sioux Falls. The 6-5, 256-pound Dawson native recorded 11 sacks playing Division II football in 2022.
DeVonne Harris
Sr., DE, Wyoming
Entering his sixth year with the program, the Big Lake native started 13 games, making 35 tackles with four sacks and a fumble recovery. Harris is looking to return to his dominant 2022 season when he led the team with eight sacks.
Emmett Johnson
So., RB, Nebraska
The former Holy Angels standout started six of the last seven games for the Cornhuskers while averaging 61 yards rushing during that stretch. Rushed for a career-high 84 yards on 17 carries against Maryland.
Stevo Klotz
Sr., TE, Iowa State
He earned All-Big 12 second-team honors last season as a fullback after playing his first season on scholarship with the Cyclones. The former walk-on from Chaska is expected to be the starting tight end in 2024.
Riley Mahlman
Jr., T, Wisconsin
The three-year starter for the Badgers offensive line started 13 games at right tackle in 2023. The Lakeville South graduate is ranked as highest Wisconsin lineman and fifth in the Big Ten with 74.4 Pro Football Focus grade.
Eli Mostaert
Sr., DL, North Dakota State
A three-time Missouri Valley all-conference selection out of Lakeville North is back for his sixth season with the Bison after recording 37 tackles in 2023. His twin brother, Will, also returned after finishing with 13 tackles last season.
Mario Sanders II
So., WR, Illinois
Projected to be a starting slot receiver after breaking out during spring and fall practices. The speedy Minneapolis North product earned All-America honors at Iowa Western Community College, leading the country in catches (72) and TD receptions (12).
Others to watch
Jide Abasiri, fr., DL, USC
Hunter Dustman, sr., K, South Dakota State
Eli Gillman, so., RB, Montana
Carson Hansen, so., RB, Iowa State
Kaden Johnson, sr., DE, Nevada
Terry Lockett Jr., sr., WR, Eastern Michigan
Chiddi Obiazor, so., DE, Kansas State
Davon Townley, jr., DL, Missouri State
Jalen Travis, sr., T, Iowa State
Aaron Witt, jr., LB, Wisconsin
