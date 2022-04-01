One of the biggest motivators for South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and her players from last season was the stinging feeling of losing to Stanford 66-65 in the Final Four title game.

You can bet the top-seeded Gamecocks (33-2) realize they could possibly avenge last year's NCAA tournament defeat with Stanford joining them in the Final Four in Minneapolis.

It might be a mistake, though, to overlook Louisville (29-4) in Friday's semifinals since the Cardinals have already beaten UConn this season.

BIG STORY LINE FOR SOUTH CAROLINA

Book on Cooke: Gamecocks guard Zia Cooke scored the most points of any player in last year's NCAA final with 25 points on 10-for-23 shooting. The 5-9 junior hasn't been much of a scorer this season, averaging 10.7 points. She was even scoreless for the first time all season in the Elite Eight win vs. Creighton, but her offensive emergence Friday could be a major factor.

BIG STORY LINE FOR LOUISVILLE

Hoopin' Hailey: Sophomore guard Hailey Van Lith became the first player in Louisville women's basketball history to have four straight 20-point performances in the NCAA tournament this year. Van Lith, who averages 14.5 points, has only missed one free throw in the last five games going 21-for-22.

COACHING CORNER

Jeff Walz vs. Dawn Staley: Louisville's Walz and South Carolina's Staley have combined to reach eight Final Fours (four apiece), but they only have one NCAA title. Staley could become the first Black Division I coach to win two NCAA titles after cutting the nets down in 2017. Walz, a former Gophers assistant, is looking to reach his third championship game after finishing runner-up in 2009 and 2013.

X FACTOR

Despite being undersized in the frontcourt, Louisville's 6-1 senior forward Emily Engstler made her presence felt during her team's Final Four run. Engstler has three straight double-doubles entering Friday. Her 20-point, 10-rebound game vs. Tennessee in the Sweet 16 was impressive, but so was her 16-rebound, six-steal effort vs. Michigan in the Elite Eight.

KEY MATCHUPS

South Carolina's Aliyah Boston vs. Louisville's interior

You don't see Boston's name among the top projected picks in this year's WNBA draft, but she's the best player on the best team in the country. The Cardinals forced Michigan's All-America post Naz Hilmon to shoot 4-for-10 and commit four turnovers in the Elite Eight. They'll need the same game plan for Boston, who had a 28-point, 22-rebound game in the Sweet 16.

SOUTH CAROLINA WILL WIN IF...

The Gamecocks, who lead the nation in blocks (7.6) and field-goal percentage defense (32.7), can put a stranglehold on the Cardinals defensively.

LOUISVILLE WILL WIN IF...

Hailey Van Lith extends her team-record streak of 20-point performances to five straight games heading into Sunday's final.

PREDICTION

South Carolina 70, Louisville 62