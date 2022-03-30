Women’s Final Four Dream Team

Going to the movies these days can seem a lot like watching the women’s Final Four — there are a bunch of recurring characters in bright colors battling over colossal yet familiar stakes.

In the NCAA tournament’s 40-year history, after all, only 44 teams have advanced to the Final Four, yet Connecticut has reached that level in the last 14 tournaments, and 19 of the last 22.

Just 29 teams have even played for the national championship, and Connecticut (11) and Tennessee (8) own nearly half of the titles, four of them coming against each other.

In the past 39 years, twelve championship games have featured matchups that occurred more than once; by contrast, in that same timeframe, the men’s tournament has never had a title-game rematch.

And there’s one more parallel between the women’s Final Four and the grandiosely-named Marvel Cinematic Universe: Many of the participants have superpowers.

“I am often astonished at the level of athletic talent that is on display in these games,” Tennessee coach Pat Summitt said at the 2007 Final Four, where the Tennessee coach broke a nine-year streak without a championship. “But I try to teach my team, it takes more than talent.”

It takes toughness and perseverance, the Hall of Fame coach meant, the mentality to use winning as motivation to work more, not less.

Presumably, that’s the common bond between the greatest players in Final Four history, a collection of the sharpest shooters, greediest rebounders and precise passers in the game. Here’s an attempt to assemble a dream team of the most superlative Final Four players in history, and the coaches who led them.

Don’t be surprised if this year’s Final Four in Minneapolis requires another worthy member be added. In this universe, there’s always a sequel.