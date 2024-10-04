Minneapolis City Council wants to take a deeper look at Frey administration’s books

Council Member Emily Koski said the city has the capacity to spend $1.5 million on the shelter without disrupting the budget, which has been “skewed and twisted to tell a different story.” She has pointed to the fact that the city has ended each of the last six years with an average $22 million in unspent budget allocations. That unspent money goes back into the general fund, where city financial policies require reserves equal to at least 17% of the overall budget. The city usually shoots for about 25%, which helps boost its bond ratings, Discenza said. Two bond rating agencies recently gave the city the highest credit rating possible for the second year in a row.